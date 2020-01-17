Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.04. 1,121,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

