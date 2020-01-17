Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.
In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PAG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
