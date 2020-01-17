Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in December

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

