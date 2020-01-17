Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 2,250 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 260.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan during the third quarter worth about $219,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 85,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

