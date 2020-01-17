Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,581,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.58. 157,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,791. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

