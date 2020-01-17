Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,638 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,131. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.64.

MA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.04. 2,787,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.26. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.60 and a 52-week high of $320.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.