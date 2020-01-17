Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $38.29. 10,771,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

