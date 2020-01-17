Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,111 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

WTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. 643,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.