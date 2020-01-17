Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 979 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,479. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

