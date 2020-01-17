Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 926,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,100. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

