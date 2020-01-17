Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

PFIS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.28. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

