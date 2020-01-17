People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at Stephens

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,757. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,448,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,271,000 after buying an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,607,000 after buying an additional 466,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

