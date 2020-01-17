PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $140.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

