Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Pagerduty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,931,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 96.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 324,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,486 over the last 90 days.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

