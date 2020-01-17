Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of LiveRamp worth $32,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock worth $824,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.12. 770,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. ValuEngine cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

