Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 98.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,416. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -158.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

