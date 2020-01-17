Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $24.28 Million Stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Boise Cascade worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $122,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. 230,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $275,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,887.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

