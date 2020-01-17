Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $17.77 Million in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 440,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,168,691.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,728.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,653,061 shares of company stock worth $58,197,827 over the last ninety days.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.