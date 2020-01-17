Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $17 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 195.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raphael Wisniewski sold 300,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $6,222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $123,500.00. Insiders sold 805,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,104,000 over the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -1.69. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

