Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,255,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,229,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,997,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $10.56 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.