Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 318,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of KBR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 837.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 36.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $14,343,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KBR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after acquiring an additional 493,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $29.96 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

