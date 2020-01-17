Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,850. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.14 and a 52 week high of $320.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.