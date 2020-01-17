Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Pacira Biosciences worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 104,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after acquiring an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,301,000 after acquiring an additional 306,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after acquiring an additional 531,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $217,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

