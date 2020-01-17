Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $27,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

