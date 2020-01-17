Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.54. 637,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,038. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $74.86 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.