Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 17,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,138. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,211,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $24,374,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $15,300,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

