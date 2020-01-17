Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.10. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 8,910,816 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.67.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

