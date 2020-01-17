Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,830 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,651.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,245.87. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

