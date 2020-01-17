Peterson Wealth Management Buys New Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 35,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 500,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

