Peterson Wealth Management Invests $1.37 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NYSE WM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.