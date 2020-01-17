Peterson Wealth Management Invests $399,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.