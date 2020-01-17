PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 3.2% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 1.00% of Prologis worth $561,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.92. 85,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

