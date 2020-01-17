PGGM Investments Makes New $119.10 Million Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 633,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $119,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Visa stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,031,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,800. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

