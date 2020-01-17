PGGM Investments Sells 168,030 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 168,030 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Cigna worth $49,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. 17,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,452. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.02.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

