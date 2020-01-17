PGGM Investments Sells 2,368,883 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,702,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,368,883 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $145,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,572,496. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

