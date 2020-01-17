PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 77,828 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $53,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,091.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 481.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,136,682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,891 shares of company stock worth $14,392,352 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,890. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

