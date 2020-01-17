Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $17,796,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 135,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

