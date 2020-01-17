Philip D. Gregory Sells 600 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in bluebird bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

