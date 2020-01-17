Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

