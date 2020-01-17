Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $88.56 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.