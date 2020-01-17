Phore Price Reaches $0.0802 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Phore has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.59 million and $745.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000900 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,848,092 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.