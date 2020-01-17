Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) a C$3.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$3.00 price target on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

EDR opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a market cap of $393.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.07. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

