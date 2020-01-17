Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.65. 132,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

