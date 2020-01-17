Piper Sandler Comments on Meta Financial Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $36.94. 7,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,291. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $954,914. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

