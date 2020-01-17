PLATINCOIN Price Tops $5.13 on Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00057875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and $5.50 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,075,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

