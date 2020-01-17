Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 11,125 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $84,438.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,391.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 255,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

