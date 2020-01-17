PLNcoin (PLNC) Hits Market Cap of $4,559.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, PLNcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $4,559.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,266.35 or 2.05795594 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLNcoin Profile

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

