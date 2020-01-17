Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.36).

PLUS stock opened at GBX 918.40 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 853.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 742.59. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399.70 ($5.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,668 ($21.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In related news, insider Alon Gonen acquired 500,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £3,815,000 ($5,018,416.21).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

