PNC Financial Services Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

