Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Up 0.9%

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.34 and last traded at C$19.90, 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16.
Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)
Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
