Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Up 0.9%

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.34 and last traded at C$19.90, 610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.16.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.86 per share, with a total value of C$99,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,358.80. Also, Director Christopher Barnard bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,160,100.55.

Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

