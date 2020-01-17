PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 12th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

PPG opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

